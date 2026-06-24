Kazakh President signs law on machine building and transport development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law introducing amendments related to the development of Kazakhstan's machine-building and transport sectors.

The law was published by the press service of the Kazakh president on June 24.

Earlier, during the bill's consideration in the Senate, Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov said the amendments were aimed at strengthening state support for domestic manufacturers and improving the regulatory framework for industrial development.

"The bill provides for measures to develop industrial clusters, improve the registry of domestic producers and enhance mechanisms for supporting manufacturing enterprises," Saparbekov told senators.

According to the Senate's press service, the legislation is also intended to improve regulation in the transport sector and bring aviation legislation into line with international standards.

"The law is aimed at developing the machine-building industry, modernizing the transport sector, improving aviation regulation and reducing excessive administrative procedures," the Senate said following its approval of the bill.

Presenting the committee's conclusion, Senator Bibigul Zhеksenbai noted that the amendments would contribute to increasing the competitiveness of Kazakhstan's industrial sector and creating additional conditions for investment and technological modernization.

"The adoption of the law will help improve legislation in the fields of industry, transport and aviation, while creating favorable conditions for further economic development," she said.