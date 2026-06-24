President of Iraq sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Official website of the President of Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. President of the Republic of Iraq Nizar Amedi has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Assalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

Your Excellency,

I am pleased to convey to Your Excellency my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you good health and success, and the people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, we once again reaffirm our commitment to developing cooperation between our friendly countries and peoples in all fields," the letter reads.