Azerbaijan, Iran highlight role of parliamentary ties in bilateral relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have discussed bilateral relations and prospects for expanding parliamentary cooperation during a meeting held in Baku.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 20th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC PU), the Azerbaijani parliament’s Press and Public Relations Department said.

Gafarova welcomed Ghalibaf and recalled their previous meetings with satisfaction. She highlighted the important role of the OIC Parliamentary Union, noting that the conference provides an opportunity to discuss both multilateral and bilateral cooperation.

The Azerbaijani parliament speaker expressed confidence that Ghalibaf’s visit would contribute to further developing ties between the two countries’ legislatures.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of Azerbaijan-Iran relations and voiced confidence that bilateral ties would continue to develop in line with the friendly and neighborly relations between the two countries.

They noted that several joint projects are currently being implemented, while new areas of cooperation are being explored, which could further strengthen bilateral ties.

The meeting also included discussions on recent developments in the region. Gafarova expressed hope that ongoing dialogue would help reduce tensions and contribute to lasting peace and stability.

She also noted Azerbaijan’s humanitarian support for Iran during recent events, saying that, on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan was the first country to send humanitarian assistance to Iran. Gafarova added that Aliyev visited the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan to sign a condolence book and was the only foreign head of state to visit Iran’s embassy abroad for this purpose.

The sides emphasized the distinctive role of parliamentary cooperation in relations between the two countries and expressed interest in further expanding contacts between their legislative bodies.

During the talks, they also highlighted phone conversations between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as other contacts at various levels.

Ghalibaf praised President Aliyev’s visit to the Iranian Embassy in Baku to offer condolences following the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and civilians, as well as his signing of the condolence book. He thanked Azerbaijan’s president, government and people for the support and humanitarian assistance provided during the period of conflict, saying these actions were highly valued by the Iranian people.

The Iranian parliament speaker said his visit to Azerbaijan and participation in the conference also represented an expression of gratitude for the support provided.

Ghalibaf noted that Azerbaijan-Iran relations had seen significant development over the past year, particularly highlighting regular contacts between the two countries’ presidents.

He also praised the successful organization of the 20th OIC PU Conference and wished Gafarova success in Azerbaijan’s upcoming chairmanship of the organization. He emphasized the importance of relations among Muslim countries in the region.

Ghalibaf expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the two parliaments, saying that further expansion of legislative ties would contribute to stronger bilateral relations.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.