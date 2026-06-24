Azerbaijan identifies 80 priority digital transformation solutions for businesses

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijan has identified 80 priority digital transformation solutions for enterprises as part of a government program aimed at accelerating the development of the digital economy, press service of the Ministry of Economy says.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a meeting with heads of companies participating in the Digital Economy Development Support Program, implemented under the Strategy for the Development of the Digital Economy in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2029.

According to the ministry, the meeting focused on presenting the results achieved under the program, assessing the implementation of technology transformation roadmaps at participating companies, and identifying areas for further cooperation.

First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said technological transformation is one of the key priorities on Azerbaijan’s economic development agenda.

He noted that the country’s digital economy strategy aims to accelerate transformation across businesses, government and society, expand the adoption of innovations, and improve economic competitiveness.

Aliyev added that state support mechanisms are designed to accelerate the private sector’s transition to digital technologies and strengthen the position of Azerbaijani companies in global value chains.

Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SİM), also presented updates on efforts to advance technological transformation among enterprises under the program.

The program included assessments of production and business processes at companies operating in sectors such as retail, food processing, construction and industrial goods, metallurgy and industrial manufacturing. The technological readiness and resilience of enterprises were evaluated using international methodologies.

During the implementation of the program, more than 400 potential digital transformation initiatives and over 160 resilience practices were assessed. From these, around 80 priority solutions were selected, with technical, operational and financial assessments prepared for each.

Individual roadmaps covering technological transformation and sustainable development priorities were developed for each participating company.

The meeting also featured presentations by international experts on the program’s results and global best practices. The presentations covered digital transformation priorities for enterprises, data-driven management approaches, opportunities for applying artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, as well as the impact of technological transformation on productivity and resilience based on the experience of the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network.

During discussions, company executives participating in the program shared initial results from implementing their roadmaps and presented views and proposals for the next stages of the initiative.