China, Central Asia discuss economic cooperation on Beijing seminar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. China and Central Asian countries are discussing economic cooperation and development strategies at a seminar in Beijing.

This was announced by the press service of the Government of Turkmenistan in a report published on June 24.

"The seminar aims to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties between Central Asian countries and China, exchange views on legislative systems, discuss key issues of interregional cooperation, coordinate development strategies and promote mutually beneficial and inclusive economic cooperation in line with current global economic trends," the report says.

According to the report, the seminar, titled "Enhancing the Role of Legislative Bodies and Strengthening China-Central Asia Cooperation," is being held in Beijing from June 22 through 28 and is organized by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China for lawmakers from Central Asian countries.

Representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan are among the participants attending the event, the report says.

Speaking at the seminar, a representative of the Turkmen parliament noted that strategic cooperation between Turkmenistan and China continues to develop steadily on the basis of mutual respect, trust and equality.

The representative also emphasized that regional meetings, forums and seminars serve as an important platform for discussing practical areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthening inter-parliamentary relations and developing new approaches to cooperation between Central Asia and China.

According to the report, participants highlighted the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting peace, stability and effective regional cooperation.

The seminar provides broad opportunities for further exchanges of legislative and parliamentary experience among participating countries, the report says.

To note, relations between China and the five Central Asian countries have expanded rapidly over the past decade, driven by the Belt and Road Initiative, infrastructure investment, energy cooperation and growing trade links. The institutional framework received a major boost with the launch of the China-Central Asia mechanism and the first China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi'an in 2023. Cooperation currently spans transport corridors, logistics, energy, industrial development, agriculture, digital connectivity and investment.

Economic ties have reached record levels. According to China's Ministry of Commerce, trade between China and Central Asia rose to $106.3 billion in 2025, exceeding the $100 billion mark for the first time in history and increasing by 12% year-on-year. China also became the largest trading partner of the Central Asian region for the first time. Chinese exports to Central Asia totaled $71.2 billion, while imports from the region reached $35.1 billion.

Beyond trade, cooperation is increasingly focused on long-term strategic projects. China has become a major investor in regional transport infrastructure, energy facilities, manufacturing, mining and logistics hubs, while Central Asian countries are seeking to attract additional Chinese investment to support industrialization, connectivity and export diversification.