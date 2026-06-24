President of Kazakhstan signs digitalization and transport technology law

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law on digitalization, personal data protection, road traffic and advanced transport technologies.

The law was published by the press service of the Kazakh president on June 24.

Earlier, the Senate approved the legislation aimed at strengthening digitalization processes, improving personal data protection mechanisms, enhancing road safety and creating a legal framework for advanced transport technologies.

According to materials considered by Parliament, the amendments establish legal regulations for the introduction and operation of unmanned and autonomous transport systems.

The Senate said the legislation also introduces legal definitions related to advanced air mobility, urban air mobility, vertiports and unmanned air traffic management systems.

"The law provides for the formation of a comprehensive regulatory framework for the introduction and safe use of unmanned transport technologies," lawmakers said during the bill's consideration in Parliament.

Senators also noted that the amendments are designed to support the digital transformation of transport infrastructure while strengthening personal data protection and improving regulatory oversight in the sector.