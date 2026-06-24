Varex Imaging Corporation becomes member of USACC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) welcomes Varex Imaging Corporation VarexImaging as a new Regular Member, USACC wrote on its page on X.

"Varex Imaging is a global leader in advanced X-ray imaging technologies, delivering state-of-the-art cargo screening and security solutions that support law enforcement, border protection, customs, and homeland security missions worldwide.

The company's technologies power high-performance vehicle and cargo inspection systems, enabling rapid threat detection, cargo manifest verification, and efficient enforcement operations. With more than 75 years of innovation in imaging technology, Varex combines deep imaging expertise, systems integration capabilities, and operational insight to provide reliable, mission-ready solutions that enhance situational awareness and support critical decision-making in the field.

Designed for demanding, real-world environments, Varex's cargo and border security systems deliver exceptional performance and reliability. A comprehensive global service network provides installation, commissioning, preventive maintenance, and rapid-response technical support to ensure maximum system availability and operational readiness.

We are pleased to welcome Varex Imaging to the Chamber's growing network of industry leaders," the statement said.