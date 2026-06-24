U.S. Congress urged to pay attention to rights of Western Azerbaijanis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Participants of the international conference titled "Right of Return and Self-Determination: Double Standards and Selective Approaches," held at the U.S. Congress, have addressed an appeal to members of Congress.

The appeal emphasizes the importance of the impartial, consistent, and non-discriminatory application of the norms and principles of international law.

The authors of the document, in particular, called for ensuring the right of Western Azerbaijanis to a safe, voluntary, and dignified return to their ancestral lands. The conference participants expressed their expectation that the international community would support the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homes, assist in restoring their property rights, and help protect their cultural heritage. The appeal notes that the right to return is one of the fundamental principles of international law and that its implementation should be ensured without selective approaches.

The document calls on members of the U.S. Congress to pay serious attention to the challenges faced by Western Azerbaijanis and to the facts presented regarding their views on the right to return. Members of Congress were asked to organize hearings, briefings, and consultations on the issue, encourage direct dialogue with the relevant communities, and support the consistent application of human rights principles.

The appeal also addresses issues related to the rights of the Sikh community, as well as the right to self-determination of the peoples of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. Conference participants stressed the importance of ensuring these communities' rights to preserve their religious, cultural, and linguistic identities and to freely express their views regarding their political and constitutional future.

In addition, the document calls for an impartial and comprehensive investigation into allegations of discrimination, pressure, restrictions on fundamental freedoms, and transnational repression by the Indian government against members of the Sikh community.

The conference participants urged that the issues raised in the appeal be brought before the U.S. Congress for discussion and called for stronger international support, particularly for ensuring the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return. They stated that they expect a response and support from members of Congress on these matters.

