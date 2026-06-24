Turkmenistan, Georgia discuss expanding financial cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Turkmenistan and Georgia discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the financial and economic sectors.

This was published in a press release by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia on June 24.

"On 24 June 2026, a meeting was held between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Georgia D.Seyitmammedov and Minister of Finance of Georgia L.Khutsishvili," the report says.

According to the press release, the sides reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation in the financial and economic sphere and exchanged views on opportunities for its further development.

Particular attention was paid to expanding investment interaction, developing the banking sector, improving tax administration and enhancing the efficiency of financial mechanisms, according to the embassy.

The report noted, that the participants also discussed the implementation of joint initiatives aimed at supporting sustainable economic growth and emphasized the importance of strengthening trust between the financial institutions of the two countries.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular contacts and coordinating efforts to further strengthen Turkmen-Georgian economic ties, the Embassy reported.

For reference, trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia are based on a stable legal framework consisting of bilateral agreements and multilateral trade arrangements. Despite Georgia’s withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2009, the two countries continue to apply the provisions of the 1994 CIS Free Trade Area Agreement in their bilateral trade, ensuring preferential tariff treatment and facilitating transit operations.

Bilateral economic cooperation is coordinated through the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation, which serves as the principal mechanism for monitoring the implementation of existing agreements and identifying new areas of cooperation. The Commission’s agenda covers trade, transport, logistics, energy, investment, and other sectors of mutual interest.