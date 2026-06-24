Turkmenistan, Germany review bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Turkmenistan and Germany have reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and discussed prospects for further cooperation.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a report published on June 24.

"On June 24, 2026, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Turkmenistan, Bernd Hains," the report says.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral interaction and priority areas of Turkmen-German relations, the press release informs.

"The parties reviewed opportunities for further strengthening cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres," the ministry said.

According to the report, the participants also highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including regular consultations, the work of specialized working groups and engagement within international organizations.

For reference, Germany is one of Turkmenistan's largest trading partners in the European Union. According to the German Federal Foreign Office, bilateral trade reached approximately 250 million euros in 2024, with German exports accounting for nearly the entire volume. Key areas of cooperation include industry, energy, agriculture, healthcare, water management, logistics and transport.

Political dialogue has also intensified in recent years. A milestone was the participation of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the Germany-Central Asia summit and the Turkmen-German Business Forum in Berlin in September 2023, followed by the adoption of a 2024-2025 roadmap for economic cooperation. Germany is viewed by Ashgabat as one of its key partners within the European Union, while German businesses continue to explore opportunities in Turkmenistan's energy, chemical, transport and industrial sectors.