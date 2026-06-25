Türkiye increases import of natural gas from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan exported 3.217 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) worth $823.2 million to Türkiye in January–April 2026.

The figures were released in the report "Foreign Trade Relations of Azerbaijan in January–April 2026" published by the State Statistics Committee.

According to the report, compared with the same period last year, the value of these exports decreased by $71.7 million, or 8%, while the volume increased by 26 million cubic meters, or 0.8%.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 8.416 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) worth $2.536 billion to eight countries in January–April 2026. Compared with the same period in 2025, the value of exports decreased by $53 million, or 17.3%, while volumes increased by 256 million cubic meters, or 3.1%.

During the same period, Azerbaijan imported 168 million cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) worth $11.307 million from a single source — the Islamic Republic of Iran. No data on natural gas imports from Iran to Azerbaijan were reported for January–April of the previous year.

On the sidelines of the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council held in Baku, Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Zafer Demircan told Trend that Azerbaijan and Türkiye continue to expand cooperation in the energy sector through the implementation of major regional and international projects.

"Cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, should remain a priority. Such models of regional cooperation can serve as successful examples of how countries can strengthen energy security. At today’s meeting, representatives from many countries will exchange views on further developing cooperation and discuss projects that can be jointly implemented," he said.

Demircan emphasized that Türkiye intends to play an active and effective role in such regional initiatives.

"This role will not be limited to the gas sector. Türkiye will also become an important participant in regional electricity projects in the future. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have already jointly developed and successfully implemented numerous large-scale projects. This cooperation continues, and new initiatives will follow.

The experience gained and the strong knowledge base built through previous cooperation provide a solid foundation for future projects. We believe that all regional and international initiatives involving Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be successful. The experience accumulated in the gas sector can also be leveraged at a new stage of cooperation in the field of renewable energy," the deputy minister said.