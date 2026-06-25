Kazakhstan-chaired EDB council approves strategy through 2031

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has approved its development strategy for 2027-2031.

This was announced in a press release issued by the press service of the Kazakh government, following a meeting of the EDB Council chaired by the country's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the press service, the bank's accumulated portfolio reached 326 projects with investments totaling $19.6 billion by the end of 2025. Together with financing mobilized from partners, the overall value of supported projects exceeded $64 billion.

Chairman of the EDB Management Board Nikolai Podguzov reported that the bank invested $2.6 billion in projects during 2025, with the largest allocations directed toward energy, transport and logistics infrastructure, and the chemical industry, the report says.

According to the press release, the bank's green portfolio expanded by 17% over the year to $1 billion.

At the same time, the report says that the bank’s Technical Assistance Fund and Digital Initiatives Fund allocated $40 million to projects related to water conservation, artificial intelligence technologies and agricultural development.

The council also noted that the EDB is on track to exceed the targets set under its current 2022-2026 strategy. By the end of 2026, cumulative investments under the program are projected to reach $12.2 billion, surpassing the original target of $10.9 billion, the report says.