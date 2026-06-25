EDB to expand membership as Oman set to join - deputy chairman

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 25. The Sultanate of Oman is expected to join the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) this year, Deputy Chairman of the EDB and Kazakhstan’s Finance Minister Madi Takiyev said during the EDB Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Almaty, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

Takiyev said negotiations with Mongolia have also begun, noting that the bank is expanding its network of overseas offices, which is expected to open new opportunities for implementing large-scale projects.

“All of this is being done primarily in the common interests of the participating countries,” he said.

He added that the EDB’s cumulative portfolio has reached around $22 billion, covering 326 projects with practical impact for each member state.

The minister also noted that foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan increased by 14.4% to $20.5 billion, while fixed capital investment rose by 13%, reaching a record $43.5 billion.

He said a range of measures is being implemented under the Investment Policy Concept through 2030 aimed at attracting high-quality investment.

“Alongside creating favorable business conditions, Kazakhstan offers investors broad logistics opportunities. As you know, we are located in the heart of Eurasia, with direct access to the markets of China, the European Union and the Middle East,” Takiyev said.

He added that the development of the Middle Corridor and its alignment with China’s Belt and Road Initiative opens additional opportunities for unlocking the potential of North–South and East–West transport corridors.