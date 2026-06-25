OIC Parliamentary Union’s 20th session adopts Baku Declaration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Baku Declaration has been adopted as part of the 20th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC PU), hosted by Azerbaijan’s Parliament in Baku on June 24, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

The text of the declaration was read out by MP Jeyhun Mammadov, member of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Institutions and head of the Azerbaijan–Egypt interparliamentary working group.

The declaration reaffirmed commitment to the objectives enshrined in the Charter of the OIC Parliamentary Union, as well as respect for the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the United Nations Charter, and the principles and norms of international law.

It also expressed concern over a range of complex challenges and evolving security threats facing member states, including cyberattacks, terrorism, and rising manifestations of Islamophobia, noting their negative impact on international peace and security, as well as on peaceful coexistence and social cohesion among Muslim communities worldwide.