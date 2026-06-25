Kyrgyzstan’s solar potential - new projects and modernization of energy system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Kyrgyzstan has launched the first phase of a solar power plant with a total planned capacity of 1,900 MW, while work is underway in its Issyk-Kul region to connect new solar facilities with capacities of 300 MW "Bishkek Solar" and 400 MW "Fortis KG" to the national power grid.

These projects are becoming part of a broader transformation of Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector, which is facing the need to increase generation capacity, modernize infrastructure, and improve the resilience of the national energy system. The development of renewable energy sources is viewed as one of the tools for diversifying the country’s energy balance.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the first phase of the "ROX Issyk-Kul" solar power plant with a capacity of 175 MWp, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov noted that the project represents one of the major initiatives in the renewable energy sector.

"Our country has significant potential in the fields of solar, hydropower, and wind energy. This project is one of the major and strategically important initiatives aimed at effectively using these opportunities," the President said.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the implementation of all stages of the solar power plant project with a total capacity of 1,900 MWp is expected to attract around $1.5 billion in investments.

"It will contribute to the modernization of the energy sector, diversification of energy sources, and reduction of dependence on hydropower. It is especially important that amid declining water resources, the development of solar energy is becoming one of the key factors in ensuring energy sustainability," the President emphasized.

The connection of new solar power plants requires the expansion of grid infrastructure. Currently, construction works are ongoing in the Issyk-Kul region on facilities required for electricity transmission. The projects include connection to the Issyk-Kul substation through a 220 kV overhead power line, as well as the construction of a 220 kV open switchgear facility (OSG-220 kV).

The foundation works for portal structures have been completed, while installation of 220 kV equipment is ongoing. The territory of the Issyk-Kul substation has also been expanded to ensure the reception and transmission of electricity generated by new solar facilities.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan continues implementing other directions of energy modernization. An important focus remains improving the reliability of existing hydropower facilities. "Chakan HPP" OJSC is carrying out a repair campaign to prepare facilities for the autumn-winter period of 2026–2027.

As part of this work, the major overhaul of Hydro Unit No. 2 at HPP-6 has been completed, and the unit is currently undergoing high-load testing before being put into operation. According to the 2026 repair plan, major overhauls are scheduled for hydro units at HPP-3, HPP-4, HPP-5, and HPP-6, which is expected to improve the reliability of existing generation capacities.

The development of green energy is also becoming part of Kyrgyzstan’s international energy cooperation. During the sixth Meeting of Energy Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states held in Bishkek, participants discussed energy security, investment attraction, digitalization of the sector, and the development of cross-border energy infrastructure.

During the meeting, Kyrgyzstan proposed the establishment of a Regional Center for the Implementation of Energy-Efficient and Resource-Saving Technologies in Bishkek. The center is expected to serve as a platform for experience exchange, personnel training, and the introduction of modern energy solutions.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan is expanding cooperation with international financial institutions. The World Bank noted the acceleration of joint energy sector projects, including KEMS and REMIT initiatives aimed at improving sector management and increasing the efficiency of the energy system.

Further development of the sector may depend on several factors, including the volume of attracted investments, the pace of construction of new facilities, the condition of electricity grid infrastructure, and the ability of the system to integrate new sources of generation.

In one possible scenario, Kyrgyzstan could speed up the increase of the share of solar and other renewable energy sources in its overall energy balance, expand its export potential, and strengthen regional energy cooperation. Another scenario involves a gradual expansion of new capacities alongside the modernization of existing hydropower facilities. Further progress may also depend on the pace of implementation of large-scale projects and the readiness of infrastructure to adapt to increasing volumes of variable renewable generation.

Thus, the development of green energy in Kyrgyzstan is becoming a long-term process, with investment, technological modernization, and effective energy system management remaining key factors.