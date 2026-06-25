EDB Annual Meeting and Business Forum kicks off in Almaty (PHOTO)

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 25. The Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has begun in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Trend’s special correspondent reports from the event.

The event marks the 20th anniversary of the EDB and will serve as a platform to discuss key development priorities across the region.

The forum will focus on investment in sustainable development, digital technologies, Islamic finance in Central Asia, and the expansion of transport infrastructure.

The two-day event brings together policymakers, experts and business representatives from across the region.

The EDB is a multilateral development bank operating across the Eurasian space. According to the bank, its cumulative portfolio reached 326 projects worth a total of $19.6 billion by the end of 2025.

Under its 2022–2026 strategy, the EDB is implementing three flagship megaprojects: the Central Asia Water and Energy Complex, the Eurasian Transport Framework, and the Eurasian Commodity Distribution Network.

Will be updated