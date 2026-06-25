Uzbekistan, UNIDO agree to launch regional green industrial technologies hub

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. A delegation led by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade held a series of meetings with Austrian officials and signed joint declaration with UNIDO.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following a Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, Akram Aliyev's working visit to Vienna from June 22–24.

"A key outcome of the meeting with UNIDO Deputy Director General Fatou Haidara was the signing of a Joint Declaration on the establishment of a Regional Green Industrial Technologies Hub in Uzbekistan." the ministry said.

A key event of the visit was a roundtable discussion attended by Austrian Deputy Finance Minister Andreas Reichhardt, representatives of the Austrian Federal Ministry for Economy, Energy and Tourism, including Elisabeth Weissebek, leadership of the Montanuniversität Leoben, and senior executives from companies including BPG, Scotty Group, Leitner Ropeways, Fedaja, Frequentis, and ILF.

The participants discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in mining, infrastructure development, transportation, engineering, and advanced technologies, as well as prospects for launching new joint investment projects.

One of the most significant outcomes of the visit was a meeting with Fatou Haidara, Deputy Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The parties signed a Joint Declaration on the establishment of a Regional Green Industrial Technologies Hub in Uzbekistan, aimed at promoting sustainable industrial development and the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies across the region.

The Uzbek delegation also took part in events marking the 50th anniversary of the OPEC Fund for International Development. On the sidelines of the forum, Aliyev met with Shaima Al-Shaibi, Vice President of the OPEC Fund, to review the implementation of ongoing projects and discuss new areas of cooperation.

The visit reflects Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to attract foreign investment, strengthen industrial partnerships, and advance its green transformation agenda through cooperation with international financial institutions, development organizations, and leading global companies.