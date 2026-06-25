Azerbaijan banking sector assets rise nearly 5%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Assets in Azerbaijan’s banking sector totaled 59.18 billion manats ($34.8 billion) as of June 1, an increase of 2.6 billion manats ($1.5 billion), or 4.7%, from the same period a year earlier, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The central bank said total bank liabilities stood at 51.61 billion manats ($30.4 billion) during the reporting period, while total capital amounted to 7.57 billion manats ($4.45 billion).

In May alone, total banking sector assets increased 3.2%, while total liabilities rose 3.9%. Total capital, however, declined 1.2%, according to the data.