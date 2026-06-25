Azerbaijani oil declines in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $3.36, or 4.2%, on June 24 from the previous level, coming in at $76.38 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $3.27, or 4.2%, to $74.08 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $3.33, or 6.5%, to $47.70 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $3.28, or 4.3%, to $72.11 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.