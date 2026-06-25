Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojavend, Shusha, Jabrayil, Khojaly, and Aghdara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) is returning to Khankendi, Khojavend, Shusha, Jabrayil, Khojaly, and Aghdara.

At this stage, 8 families (34 people) are returning to the settlement of Karkijahan, 4 families (15 people) to Hadrut, 7 families (28 people) to Shukurbayli, 3 families (14 people) to Boyuk Galadaryasi, 2 families (7 people) to Ballija, 2 families (5 people) to Badara, 2 families (5 people) to Khanabad, 13 families (53 people) to Hasanriz, 13 families (53 people) to Childiran, and 4 families (23 people) to Vangli.

The former IDPs returning to the native lands thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.