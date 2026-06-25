Second day of Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The second day of the Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum has started in Baku, organized by the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The forum brings together industry representatives and experts to discuss key developments in the insurance sector.

As part of the agenda, panel sessions will be held on topics including “Insurance Market of the Turkic World: Trends, Challenges and Emerging Developments,” “Life and Health Insurance Worldwide: Building Trust, Relevance and Long-Term Value,” and “Professional Education in Insurance,” among others.

The annual forum serves as a platform for discussing current issues in the insurance market with participation from local and international experts.

The main objectives of the event include examining global insurance market trends, expanding cooperation between local market participants and foreign insurers, as well as studying international experience and emerging challenges in the insurance industry.

Will be updated