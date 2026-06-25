Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva participates in Second Graduation Day of “Support for Girls’ Education” project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Second Graduation Day of the “Support for Girls’ Education” project was held on June 24, co-organized by the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Education Development Fund.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, participated in the event.

Addressing the event, Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, emphasized that girls’ education plays an important role in the development of society. He noted that the project has already become a sustainable initiative and that 66 girls graduated from the program this year.

Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, underlined that 593 people have benefited from the project’s various programs over the past five years. She noted that the project has created new opportunities for hundreds of women and girls.

Nijat Mammadli, Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund, emphasized that a total of 489 participants had received support through various scholarship and development programs implemented by the Fund. According to him, these programs help expand educational and career opportunities for young girls.

During the event, this year’s graduates were congratulated and presented with bouquets of flowers. The ceremony continued with an artistic program.

The “Support for Girls’ Education” project aims to expand girls’ access to higher education and support their future development.