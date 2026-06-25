Baku hosts forum on Turkman heritage and civil society cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The second “Turkman Heritage: Solidarity of Civil Societies” Forum has started in Baku, organized by the “Bridge” Turkman Heritage Research Center Public Union with the support of the Azerbaijan State Agency for NGO Support.

According to the State Agency for NGO Support, around 30 civil society representatives from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Türkiye are taking part in the event held at the International Mugham Center.

Following the official opening, a panel discussion titled “So Close Yet So Far!” will be held. The session will focus on the preservation of Turkman heritage, the promotion of shared cultural values, strengthening cooperation among civil society institutions, and outlining future joint initiatives.

Will be updated