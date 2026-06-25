U.S. DFC allocates $25 mln for expansion of Georgia's Poti port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has provided a $25 million loan for the expansion of Georgia's Poti port.

This was announced by the U.S. Embassy in Georgia in a publication on its social media account.

According to the embassy, DFC signed a second loan agreement with PACE Group to finance the completion of the second berth at the New Sea Port of Poti.

"The project will increase the port's capacity by an additional one million tons per year," the embassy said, adding that the investment will strengthen critical infrastructure and improve trade efficiency along the Trans-Caspian Corridor.

The financing follows an earlier $50 million DFC loan provided in 2020 for the development and construction of the New Sea Port of Poti terminal, the embassy reported.

To note, the Port of Poti is Georgia’s largest seaport on the Black Sea and one of the key logistics hubs in the South Caucasus. The port serves as an important gateway for cargo moving between Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, including shipments transported through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

Its strategic location allows it to connect maritime, rail and road transport networks, making it a critical component of regional trade and transit infrastructure. Recent expansion projects are aimed at increasing cargo-handling capacity and strengthening the port’s role in Eurasian supply chains.