Chinese companies propose fertilizer plant project to Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Chinese companies have proposed a project to construct a plant for the production of urea and nitrogen fertilizers in Kyrgyzstan.

This was reported by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov and representatives of Chinese companies, including CIECC Planning and Design Research Co., Ltd., Beijing Huafu Engineering Co., Ltd. and Shaanxi Construction New Energy Co., Ltd..

"During the negotiations, Chinese companies proposed a project for the construction of a plant producing urea and nitrogen fertilizers in Kyrgyzstan," the statement said.

The talks were held as part of Erlist Akunbekov’s working visit to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, where he held negotiations with representatives of several Chinese companies on expanding bilateral cooperation in investment, production and processing sectors.

Furthermore, the sides noted that the project has significant investment potential, and its implementation could contribute to strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s food security, providing local farmers with mineral fertilizers and developing the country’s industrial capacity.

Meanwhile, the potential construction of a fertilizer production plant could become an important step in strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural sector and reducing dependence on imported mineral fertilizers.

The project may also create new opportunities for industrial cooperation with Chinese companies, attract investment into the processing industry and support the modernization of the country’s agro-industrial sector.