Kyrgyzstan and Sinopec discuss joint projects in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Kyrgyzstan and China’s Sinopec have discussed the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector, including the establishment of joint production and processing enterprises.

This was reported by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sinopec Hou Qijun.

"During the meeting with Sinopec, which ranks among the world’s largest oil and gas companies, projects for the creation of joint production and processing enterprises in the oil and gas sector, as well as cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources, were considered," the statement said.

The talks were held as part of Akunbekov’s working visit to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China.

During the visit, the Kyrgyz delegation also held negotiations with representatives of several Chinese companies on expanding cooperation in investment, production and processing sectors.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Sinopec may contribute to attracting new investments into the country’s energy sector and expanding industrial cooperation with Chinese companies.

Potential joint projects in oil and gas processing, as well as renewable energy, could support Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to diversify energy sources, strengthen domestic production capacity and improve energy security.