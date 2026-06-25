Uzbekistan promotes local, energy-efficient building materials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Uzbekistan is stepping up efforts to expand housing construction and modernize the building sector through the wider use of locally produced, energy-efficient materials.

This was reflected in the statement by the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Earlier this year, the government adopted a large-scale housing development program aimed at doubling the number of homes built annually by 2040 to 280,000 units. The number of residential complexes under the “New Uzbekistan” initiative is also set to increase from 61 to 120. In parallel, the country commissions 20–25 million square meters of commercial real estate every year, creating annual demand for at least $10 billion worth of construction materials.

Speaking at a meeting dedicated to the construction materials industry, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that major infrastructure projects planned across the country will further increase demand. Among them are the construction of a nuclear power plant in Jizzakh, a new copper processing facility in Tashkent Region, the New Tashkent Airport with a capacity of 20 million passengers annually, a 55,000-seat football stadium, and a 282-kilometer Tashkent–Samarkand highway.

"We must frankly admit that many people are still not sufficiently aware of the advantages of energy-efficient materials," President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

At the same time, authorities are placing greater emphasis on energy efficiency in the housing sector. Uzbekistan currently builds around 65,000 individual homes each year, while another 200,000–250,000 households undergo renovation. According to the president, many citizens remain insufficiently informed about the benefits of energy-saving construction materials.

Residential heating alone accounts for about 20% of the country’s natural gas consumption and 11% of electricity use. Officials estimate that insulating building facades and roofs and installing energy-efficient windows can reduce energy consumption by up to 30%.

A pilot project based on design approaches developed by French and British companies is currently being implemented in the Kamashi district, where a 4,000-apartment "New Uzbekistan" residential complex is under construction. The project relies entirely on locally produced energy-efficient materials, reducing construction costs by at least 20% and lowering heating and cooling expenses by 30%.

Regional authorities have been instructed to study the Kamashi experience and apply similar design standards to multi-story residential projects in 33 districts and cities. The government has also tasked responsible agencies with developing recommendations on the use of energy-efficient materials and ensuring that information about available incentives under the "Green Renovation" program reaches construction companies and households nationwide.

Officials stressed that stronger links between major development projects and domestic producers will be essential to meeting rising demand while improving quality, sustainability, and energy efficiency across the construction sector.