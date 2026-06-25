IDBs play key role in Uzbekistan’s economic growth — deputy minister

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 25. International development banks play a significant role in Uzbekistan’s economic development, Khurram Teshabaev, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, said during the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

“The key point for us is that the greatest economic impact is achieved through interregional cooperation, where countries of the region combine resources, markets, and expertise to form integrated production and logistics chains.

That is why Uzbekistan’s economic development is based on a combination of private investment, international financing, and modern technologies. International development banks play a particularly important role in this process. They provide not only financial resources but also international standards, technologies, and management solutions necessary for implementing large-scale interregional projects,” he said.

Teshabaev noted that there are several priority areas for attracting investment where the involvement of development banks is especially important.

According to him, the first priority is strengthening transport connectivity among participating countries. This is a capital-intensive sector that is open to joint financing.

He added that the second priority is industrial cooperation and the development of value chains.

“We are interested in investments that support the creation of joint high value-added production. Our priorities include deeper processing of raw materials and localization of production through the formation of new regional production chains,” he stressed.

The deputy minister said the third priority is the green economy and sustainable energy.

“The fourth direction is the digital economy and artificial intelligence. We are attracting investment into digital infrastructure, data centers, and technology platforms within the framework of our national AI development strategy. We also see strong potential in cross-border e-commerce, AI implementation, and workforce training for the digital economy,” he said.