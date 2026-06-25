President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Slovenia

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar on the occasion of the country’s national holiday - Statehood Day.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Madam President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Slovenia – Statehood Day.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to develop the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia — which this year mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations — as well as to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

On this festive occasion, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Slovenia lasting prosperity and well-being," the letter reads.