Azerbaijan, Russia see potential for co-op in crypto regulation - deputy minister (Exclusive)

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 25. Azerbaijan and Russia have potential for cooperation in regulating cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov told Trend on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) in Almaty.

“We discussed with our partners the possibility of participating in development institutions such as the EDB. We highly value the potential of such cooperation both for the EDB and for integration projects within our region. Therefore, we see strong prospects here and will continue discussing this topic.

In addition, on the financial track, we see potential for discussing a certain harmonization of approaches to the regulation of digital financial assets and virtual assets,” Chebeskov said.

According to him, the sector is developing very rapidly.

“In the Russian Federation, we have adopted legislation on digital financial assets and virtual assets. The regulatory framework is currently being implemented, and I hope that legislation on digital currencies will be adopted during this parliamentary session.

This is a comprehensive framework for regulating cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, as well as creating regulated intermediaries in this market. Therefore, I believe there is room for further cooperation with our Azerbaijani colleagues,” he added.