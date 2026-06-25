Azerbaijan, Russia's Astrakhan region officials discuss expanding cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan and Russia's Astrakhan region discussed the prospects for expansion of cooperation.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, discussions were held during the meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Denis Afanasyev, Vice Governor and Chairman of the Government of Russia's Astrakhan Region.

The meeting highlighted the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the regions of the Russian Federation, including Astrakhan.

The sides noted with satisfaction the positive momentum in trade, economic, and investment relations between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region, and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in transport, logistics, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as education.

It was also highlighted that the Astrakhan is implementing a project to build a preschool educational institution in Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district, which was liberated from occupation.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed further strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.