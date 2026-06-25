Turkic insurers to discuss new co-op formats at Istanbul meeting (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The signing of new memorandums of cooperation between insurance organizations of Turkic states may be considered at the upcoming meeting of the Union of Insurers of the Turkic World in Istanbul, Ulan Baktygulov, President of the Association of Insurers of Kyrgyzstan, told Trend on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum held in Baku.

“One of the agenda items will likely be the discussion of possible cooperation memorandums. We will work on this issue in advance. Representatives of the insurance markets of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are already maintaining close cooperation within the Union of Insurers of the Turkic World and are interested in implementing joint projects.

Both the Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani insurance markets are very interested in this. I hope we will jointly implement all our projects,” he said.

The Kyrgyz insurance association head also noted interest in creating a permanent platform for knowledge exchange and professional training in the insurance sector.

“We need cooperation in training actuaries and other specialists. We will try to establish such a platform so that we can jointly train and upgrade the qualifications of our specialists,” Baktygulov said.

Speaking about prospects for cooperation in digital insurance and innovative technologies, he noted that the issue has not yet been separately discussed at the forum, but remains one of the priority directions for sector development.

According to Baktygulov, the insurance sector must keep pace with modern trends and actively develop in the direction of digitalization.

“We will definitely discuss this issue with our colleagues from the Azerbaijani Insurance Association. This is the age of information and high technologies, so digitalization remains a key priority for the insurance industry,” he emphasized.