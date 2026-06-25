Kyrgyzstan aims to sustain strong economic growth momentum - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. One of Kyrgyzstan’s key priorities is to maintain high rates of economic growth, the country’s Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov said during the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Almaty, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

Sydykov said Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grew by 12.2% in January–May 2026, driven by expanding domestic demand, increased investment activity, industrial production, construction, services, and foreign trade.

“This creates a foundation for achieving our long-term socio-economic development goals. Our task for the coming period is to sustain this growth momentum,” he said.

He noted that the country’s National Development Strategy through 2030 sets an ambitious target of maintaining annual growth at no less than 8%.

Sydykov outlined four strategic development vectors: industrial development; establishing Kyrgyzstan as a regional hub for trade, logistics and transit; unlocking the country’s energy potential, including the Kambarata-1 hydropower project; and promoting sustainable tourism and organic agriculture.

He added that key growth areas also include transport and logistics infrastructure, energy, industrial cooperation, agriculture, the digital economy and sustainable development projects.

However, Sydykov stressed that the main challenge is not the lack of ideas but the ability to rapidly transform them into well-prepared investment projects that meet the requirements of international financial institutions and investors.

In this regard, he said the EDB could play an important role, adding that simplifying access for member states to the bank’s financial and expert resources should become one of its key priorities in the coming years.