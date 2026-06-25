Uzbekistan, Russia review strategic partnership during high-level talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister met with Russia's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, to discuss the current state and future development of bilateral relations.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following a meeting held between Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Mirvokhid Azimov and Aleksei Y. Erkhov, Russia's Ambassador to Uzbekistan on June 24.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed key areas of the Uzbekistan–Russia strategic partnership and alliance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation.

Discussions focused on increasing bilateral trade and investment, broadening industrial cooperation, strengthening ties between regions, promoting tourism exchanges, and advancing joint projects in priority sectors of the economy.

"The parties also exchanged views on cooperation within major international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)." the ministry said in the statement.

The meeting underscored both countries' commitment to further deepening economic and diplomatic engagement as part of their broader strategic partnership.

The talks reflect the continued importance of Russia as one of Uzbekistan's key economic and political partners. Despite Tashkent's efforts to diversify its international relations and attract investment from a wider range of countries, Russia remains a major trading partner, investor, and destination for Uzbek labor migrants.