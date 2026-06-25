Azerbaijan banking sector net profit rises 29.3%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan’s banking sector posted a net profit of 557.1 million manats ($327.7 million) as of June 1, up 126.4 million manats ($74.4 million), or 29.3%, from the same period a year earlier, according to data released by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Banks generated 837.5 million manats ($492.6 million) in operating profit during the reporting period, representing an 18.3% increase compared with the same period last year.

The sector paid 134.7 million manats ($79.2 million) in profit taxes, up 23.6% year over year, according to the central bank.

As of May 31, 2026, Azerbaijan’s banking system consisted of 22 banks operating through 499 branches and 84 service departments, including exchange offices. The country’s banking network also included 3,502 ATMs.

Employment in the banking sector stood at 27,374 workers during the reporting month.