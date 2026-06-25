President Mirziyoyev calls for results-driven investment policy

Photo: the Official Channel of the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has instructed government officials and regional authorities to focus on improving the quality and effectiveness of investments, emphasizing that every investment agreement must translate into tangible economic results, including new projects, jobs, and high-value-added production.

This was reflected in the statement by the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Speaking at a videoconference meeting, the President reviewed the outcomes of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum, where Uzbekistan signed 177 agreements worth a total of $43 billion with foreign partners.

“Every agreement must be transformed into a project, jobs, and products with high added value,” Mirziyoyev said, directing officials to prepare solutions for 120 proposals put forward by foreign investors during the forum.

The President noted that while half of all investments attracted over the past five years were concentrated in four regions, the economic returns generated by those investments vary significantly. According to official figures, an investment of one million soms generates 273,000 soms (about $22,71) in additional gross regional product in Fergana Region and 262,000 soms (about $21,80) in Samarkand Region, compared with just 117,000 soms (about $9,75) in Bukhara Region.

To improve investment planning and maximize regional growth, Uzbekistan has assigned 14 analytical centers and 37 sector-specific research institutes and universities to support the development of 12 key industries. These institutions will analyze regional opportunities, assess market demand, identify priority investment projects, and help prepare qualified personnel for emerging sectors.

In the construction materials industry, analytical support will be provided by the Institute for Macroeconomic and Regional Studies, the Competition Policy and Consumer Rights Research Center, the Institute of Materials Science, and the Tashkent University of Architecture and Civil Engineering. These institutions will study demand for new materials, determine optimal project locations, evaluate technological requirements, and identify workforce needs.

Mirziyoyev also highlighted the rapid transformation of Uzbekistan’s construction materials sector over the past decade. He noted that ten years ago domestic production was largely limited to basic materials such as sand, gravel, bricks, cement, glass, and slate, covering only 35–40% of construction demand.

Over the last ten years, the sector has attracted $12 billion in investment and launched more than 4,000 modern enterprises. Production capacities have been created to fully meet domestic demand for more than 20 key products, including cement, glass, basalt-based materials, ceramic products, aerated concrete blocks, and dry construction mixes.

At the same time, new high-value segments such as thermal insulation products, composite materials, environmentally friendly finishing materials, and flooring products have expanded rapidly.

Today, Uzbekistan produces 98% of the materials required for residential and industrial construction domestically. As a result, industry output has increased from 7 trillion soms (approximately $582.3 million) to 53 trillion soms (about $4.4 billion) over the past decade, while exports reached $1.2 billion last year.

The President stressed that the industry has successfully completed a crucial phase of import substitution and must now evolve into a sector capable of offering comprehensive solutions in quality, standards, product range, and pricing, while earning the trust of builders and investors alike.

Exchange rate: $1 USD = 12,020 UZS