Baku Steel Company represented at the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum (PHOTO)

A delegation of Baku Steel Company CJSC (hereinafter – BSC), led by the company’s General Director Kamal Ibrahimov, visited Tashkent, where a series of business meetings with representatives of government institutions and leading industrial companies of the Republic of Uzbekistan took place during the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF-2026).

The meetings focused primarily on prospects for cooperation in the metallurgical industry, the application of innovative technologies, the development of raw material and product supply chains, and opportunities to participate in regional industrial projects.

In particular, a meeting was held with Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Meetings also took place with Abdugani Sanginov, Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC; Bahodir Abdullayev, Chairman of the Management Board and General Director of Uzbek Metallurgical Plant JSC (Uzmetkombinat); and the management of Tashkent Metallurgical Plant. The parties discussed industrial cooperation, exchange of experience, implementation of new technologies, increasing exports of BSC products to the Uzbek market, integration of Uzbek companies into BSC’s supply chain, and future opportunities for commercial cooperation.

BSC attaches particular importance to developing industrial cooperation with countries of the region. The meetings and discussions held during the forum will contribute to further expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, strengthening industrial cooperation, and creating new investment opportunities. Through its activities in this area, BSC seeks to contribute to stronger cooperation and economic development between the two countries.

Commenting on the company’s participation in the forum, BSC General Director Kamal Ibrahimov noted:

“The meetings in Tashkent enabled us to directly assess the needs of the Uzbek market and discuss specific supply formats with the relevant ministry and leading enterprises of the country. We established direct business contacts and are focused on practical results — increasing supplies and strengthening economic ties.”

BSC continues to successfully expand the geography of its international cooperation, further strengthen its position in global industrial value chains, and ensure sustainable development in the metallurgical sector through innovative production solutions.

About the Company

Baku Steel Company CJSC is the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus. Operating on the basis of modern technologies, the company manufactures high-quality steel products for the construction, infrastructure, industrial, and oil and gas sectors. BSC products meet international standards and are exported to the markets of the United States, the European Union, and other countries.

Additional information: www.bakusteel.com