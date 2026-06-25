Azerbaijan and Poland discuss prospects for development of bilateral relations (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan and Poland discussed prospects for development of bilateral relations, the publication of Azerbaijani MFA on X says.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2026) in Gdansk, Poland.

"Both sides welcomed the positive momentum in Azerbaijan - Poland relations, emphasizing the importance of regular political dialogue and high-level exchanges in strengthening bilateral ties," the post reads.

Discussions focused on expanding economic and humanitarian cooperation, boosting trade and investment.

Minister Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the post-conflict regional development, Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, large-scale reconstruction and development in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Ministers also exchanged views on broader regional security situation of mutual interest.