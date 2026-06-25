Uzbekistan joins SCO talks on economic and investment cooperation

Photo: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Board of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Business Council held its regular meeting, bringing together representatives from member states to discuss ways to strengthen economic and investment cooperation across the organization.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, following the regular meeting of the Board of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Business Council in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 24.

Uzbekistan was represented by Alisher Shaikhov, Adviser to the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

"Held in the year marking the SCO’s 25th anniversary, the event was recognized by participants as an important platform for dialogue aimed at further strengthening the organization’s economic potential. Participants noted that SCO member states today account for nearly half of the world’s population and represent a region with substantial economic, investment, and human capital potential." the statement said.

The discussions focused on expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, promoting joint projects, supporting businesses, and strengthening commercial ties among member countries.

Participants also exchanged views on cooperation in a range of emerging and strategic sectors, including the digital economy, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, green development, energy, and transport and logistics. Particular attention was paid to increasing investment cooperation, accelerating digital transformation, and improving regional connectivity.

A ceremony was also held to present commemorative medals established in honor of the SCO’s 25th anniversary. The awards were presented to individuals who have made notable contributions to strengthening business ties, promoting joint initiatives, and advancing economic cooperation within the SCO framework.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants emphasized that expanding practical cooperation and advancing joint investment and infrastructure projects remain key factors in supporting sustainable economic growth across the SCO region.