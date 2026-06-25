Uzbekistan highlights growing tech sector at Chicago event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. IT Park Uzbekistan hosted the Uzbekistan Digital Services Meetup 2026 in Chicago, bringing together representatives of technology companies, logistics firms, and members of the Uzbek diaspora to highlight the country’s growing digital economy and expanding IT export potential.

This was reflected in he statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

As part of the visit, representatives of IT Park Uzbekistan met with the Uzbek American Association of Chicago (UAAC) to discuss opportunities for strengthening cooperation with the Uzbek diaspora and developing joint initiatives. UAAC also supported the organization of the meetup, contributing to the event’s successful implementation.

During the forum, Azamat Karamatov, Chief Executive Officer of IT Park Uzbekistan, presented the country's ongoing digital transformation, the rapid development of its technology ecosystem, and opportunities available to foreign investors and international companies seeking to expand their operations in Central Asia.

A key feature of the event was a panel discussion titled “From Traditional Trucking to Smart Logistics Businesses,” which brought together representatives of Sultan Trans Inc., Reliable ELD, Datatruck, and IT Park Uzbekistan.

"Discussions focused on logistics digitalization, AI-driven solutions, startup growth, investment opportunities, and practical experience of scaling businesses through the Zero Risk program." the ministry said in the statement.

The event also served as a platform for discussions on potential joint projects, outsourcing partnerships, and mechanisms for attracting international expertise to Uzbekistan’s technology sector.

In addition, IT Park Uzbekistan presented several initiatives designed to support foreign companies and investors, including the Bonus System, Uzbekistan Connect, and Zero Risk programs.