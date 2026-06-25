Azerbaijan recalls Huseyn Guliyev from post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Huseyn Guliyev has been recalled from his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree notes that Huseyn Guliyev should be recalled from his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan.

On June 22, in accordance with the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Huseyn Guliyev was awarded the 1st Class Order "For Service to the Motherland".