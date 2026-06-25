Azercell launches “Əsgərcell” offer on the occasion of 26 June – Armed Forces Day

Keeping our soldiers connected to their loved ones throughout their service

“Azercell Telecom” LLC in partnership with the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan is launching the special “Əsgərcell” offer on the occasion of 26 June – Armed Forces Day. The new initiative is designed to provide soldiers with secure and reliable connectivity, enabling them to stay in touch with their families and loved ones throughout their military service.

As part of the offer, introduced for the first time in Azerbaijan, soldiers can obtain a personal mobile device and mobile number on special terms through temporary sales points established within military units. A dedicated tariff plan designed specifically for soldiers will be activated automatically upon subscription.

Developed in full compliance with information security requirements, the service enables soldiers to make and receive calls during specified hours using a designated whitelist of up to five pre-approved numbers. Access to emergency service numbers will also be available.

The “Əsgərcell” offer will be available from 1 July 2026. Mobile numbers activated under the offer will remain active for 18 months.

For detailed information and subscription terms, please visit: Əsgərcell.

On the occasion of Armed Forces Day, Azercell Telecom extends its sincere congratulations to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and expresses its deepest gratitude to all servicemen who proudly safeguard the independence, territorial integrity, and security of our country.

Əsgərcell – At your service with honor and dedication!