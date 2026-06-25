Kazakhstan's KazAvtoZhol taps about $3 billion into implementation of large road projects

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 25. KazAvtoZhol JSC NC has signed contracts and agreements worth approximately $3 billion for the implementation of major road reconstruction projects to date, Chief Engineer of KazAvtoZhol JSC NC Sagi Sadykuly said during the session "Seamless Eurasia: A Logistics Hub at the Crossroads of Continents", Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"We have currently signed contracts and loan agreements totaling approximately $3 billion for the reconstruction of major projects. Our partners, along with the EDB, include the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Islamic Development Bank, and the World Bank," he also said.

Sadykuly noted that transit traffic in Kazakhstan has increased significantly over the past three to four years, leading to a significant increase in the load on the existing road network.

"With ever-increasing transit, we need to maintain roads in good condition, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow and maintaining highway capacity. Furthermore, with the increase in transit volumes and the number of large vehicles, the load on the road network increases," he added.