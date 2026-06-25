Azerbaijan establishes "Intellectual customs" information system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the decree on establishing an "Intellectual customs" information system.

The Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan announced this.

According to the decree, the "Regulations on the intellectual customs information system were approved.

The decree determined that the functions of the owner and operator of the "Intellectual customs" information system are performed by the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan. The committee must take necessary measures for the formation, implementation, organization, and development of the "Intellectual customs" information system. It must also ensure the deployment, implementation, and improvement of the "Intellectual customs" information system in the "Government Cloud" in accordance with the "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) Concept, together with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of measures arising from the requirements of the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 263 dated September 12, 2018 "On approval of the rules for the formation, maintenance, integration and archiving of state information resources and systems" and some measures related to electronic government".

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, together with the state bodies (institutions) that form the primary source of the information specified in Part 4 of the regulations approved by Part 2 of this decree, must take necessary measures to ensure that such information is available through the Electronic Government Information System within six months.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must resolve the issues arising from this decree.