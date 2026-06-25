Demand for financial sector specialists to continue growth - CEO of UK Insurance Institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Demand for financial sector specialists will continue to grow, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute of the UK Matthew Hill said at the Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, professionalism in the financial services sector must evolve alongside changes in the world, and the growing demand for specialists requires a more open approach to attracting new talent.

"A profession is a group of people trusted by the public. Professionals possess specialized knowledge and adhere to a value system or code of ethics that serves a broader societal purpose," said Hill.

He noted that traditionally, high levels of professionalism were achieved through membership in professional organizations, obtaining qualifications, and adhering to professional ethics.

"The existing model must adapt to new realities.

One of the key drivers of this change is the growth of prosperity worldwide. Over the past decades, average incomes have risen significantly, hundreds of millions of people have escaped extreme poverty, and access to goods, services, education, and healthcare has expanded significantly.

Today, people around the world need more financial services and more qualified specialists than ever before," said Hill.

He reported that in all the countries he visits, the issue of access to talented personnel remains one of the most discussed topics.

"From London to Hong Kong, the skills shortage is the most frequently raised issue at meetings. This means the financial services professional community must more actively attract new talent and create conditions for new professionals to join, while maintaining the high standards that build public trust.

Demand for financial sector specialists is growing and will continue to grow," he added.