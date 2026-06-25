Azerbaijan's foreign minister attends Ukraine Recovery Conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has participated in the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Gdansk, Poland.

This was announced in the publication by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared on its X social media account.

The publication noted that Bayramov provided information about Azerbaijan's continued humanitarian support to Ukraine. The minister highlighted that Azerbaijan supports projects aimed at delivering humanitarian aid, implementing rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian children, and restoring communities affected by the war.

In his speech, the minister emphasized the importance of international solidarity in eliminating the humanitarian consequences of conflicts, including post-conflict reconstruction.

The minister reiterated Azerbaijan's readiness to continue providing humanitarian support to Ukraine.