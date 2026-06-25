Azerbaijan amends "Regulations on digital public finance information system"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Amendments have been made to the "Regulations on the digital state finance information system".

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, information on bank accounts of state bodies (institutions), legal entities owned by the state and whose controlling shares (stocks) is owned by the state (except for legal entities defined as entities controlled by the Central Bank by the laws regulating financial markets), public legal entities established on behalf of the state, and other organizations receiving financial resources from the state budget;

When registry information is required on securities issued by legal entities that are state-owned and whose controlling shares (stocks) belong to the state, and public legal entities established on behalf of the state, in the exercise of the owner's rights determined by regulatory legal acts, the performance of his duties, as well as the provision of state services, this information is obtained directly from those legal entities themselves.