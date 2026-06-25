Kazakhstan remains Thailand’s largest trade partner in Central Asia - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Kazakhstan remains Thailand’s largest trade partner in Central Asia, accounting for over 70% of the total trade turnover with the region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow in Astana, the press service of the Kazakh president says.

Reviewing the progressive development of bilateral ties ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, Tokayev noted that trade and economic connections are expanding dynamically, supported by a mutual visa-free regime and rising tourism.

“Kazakhstan remains the largest trading partner of Thailand in Central Asia, accounting for more than 70% of the total volume of trade turnover with the region. Nevertheless, we believe that we have a huge unrealized potential. Currently, 55 Thai companies are registered in the Kazakh market. Kazakhstan welcomes the strengthening of business ties and invites companies from Thailand to explore the investment opportunities of our country,” Tokayev said.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow reaffirmed Bangkok's commitment to strengthening multi-dimensional cooperation, noting that Kazakhstan plays an increasingly significant role on the global stage as a middle power.

He stated that Thailand is ready to serve as a bridge to expand cooperation with ASEAN nations and expressed interest in joint initiatives across key economic sectors. The Deputy Prime Minister specified that Thailand is interested in implementing joint projects in promising areas such as tourism, including medical tourism, hotel construction, the development of critical mineral supply chains, and food security.

Phuangketkeow also noted that Thailand has supported several international initiatives of Kazakhstan, including the establishment of the UN ESCAP Asia-Pacific Digital Solutions Center for Sustainable Development in Almaty and the creation of the International Water Organization within the UN structure.

Following the high-level talks, during which Tokayev extended an official invitation to the Prime Minister of Thailand to visit Kazakhstan, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening diplomatic and economic engagement.