Azerbaijan reports deal on full transition to e-permit system with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have reached an agreement on the full transition to the electronic permit system.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

According to the report, from next year, paper permits will be completely abandoned between the countries, and only electronic permit forms will be exchanged and issued.

"The agreement on this was reached at the next meeting of the Joint Commission on International Road Transport between the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) and the Kazakhstan Committee for Road Transport and Transport Control in Baku. This decision was made taking into account the successful results of the use and current active application of the e-permit system," the report said.

The report noted that the full electronicization of the process of exchanging and issuing "Permit" forms will minimize administrative and operational difficulties, as well as make a significant contribution to a more transparent, fast, and efficient organization of international transport processes.

"The meeting, which was also attended by representatives of the State Customs Committee, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association, and national carriers, also discussed the current state and development prospects of international cargo transportation by road between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The parties expressed their satisfaction with the increase in the volume of cargo transportation in recent years, as well as the important role played by both countries in the international and transit transportation system.

A decision was made to exchange a total of 6,000 additional electronic permit forms for the implementation of international cargo transportation this year, 2,000 for bilateral, transit, and transportation to/from a third country," the report explained.

The report pointed out that the initial quota of permit forms for 2027 was determined at a total of 28,000 permit forms, including 12,000 for bilateral transportation, 8,000 for transit transportation, and 8,000 for transportation to/from a third country.

"Thus, the total quota of permit forms exchanged between the two countries for international cargo transportation has been increased by 12,000 units compared to the previous period. The parties expressed their confidence that the demand for permit forms of carriers will be fully met in the current and subsequent years," the report added.