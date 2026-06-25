Azerbaijan submits candidacy for ITU Council and Radio Regulations Board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan has submitted its candidacy for membership in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for the 2027–2030 term, while also nominating a representative for the Radio Regulations Board.

This is reflected in a release published by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

The next ITU Plenipotentiary Conference is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 9–27 this year. Held every four years, the conference elects the ITU Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General, directors of the bureaus, as well as members of the Radio Regulations Board and the Council, which serves as the organization’s governing body.

According to the information, Azerbaijan has put forward its candidacy for the ITU Council for the 2027–2030 term. At the same time, Sitara Mehdiyeva, Head of the Spectrum Management Department of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos), part of AZCON Holding, has been nominated for membership in the Radio Regulations Board.

Azerbaijan was elected to the ITU Council in 2014, 2018, and 2022. Its representation in the Council has contributed to active participation in the organization’s decision-making and governance processes, the protection of national interests, and the promotion of ICT priorities.

In addition, a representative of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport was elected to the Radio Regulations Board in both 2018 and 2022.

Under the ITU Constitution, Council members are elected by the Plenipotentiary Conference based on the principle of equitable geographical distribution, while members of the Radio Regulations Board are selected from candidates nominated by member states.